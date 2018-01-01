Teen killed, 2 others injured in crash on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old woman is dead and two others were hospitalized following a crash on Richmond’s northside Monday.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Police say a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south when it veered toward the right, ran off the road and struck a tree.

A passenger, who has been identified as Janausia J. Sands of Lee Davis Road in Mechanicsville, was found dead at the scene.

A second passenger, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the driver, who was not seriously injured, were both transported to VCU Medical Center.

No charges have been filed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

