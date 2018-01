RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire and Rescue crews rescued a swan that got stuck on a frozen pond Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at Stony Point Apartments in Richmond.

Crews used water rescue boats to herd the bird safely to shore.

It’s unclear if the bird suffered any injuries.

