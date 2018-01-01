Over a dozen displaced from Virginia Beach apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach firefighters rescued four residents from a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Dispatch tells 10 on Your Side Virginia Beach police and fire crews responded to the fire in the 700 block of Willow Lake Circle around 7 a.m.

All eight units in the building have been damaged. Officials say 16 to 19 people have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross and the apartment manager.

When crews arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.

Firefighters rescued two women from a balcony after they heard their cries for help.

Police who responded to the scene were able to rescue two other residents from the building.

Investigators say they believe the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials in one of the apartments on the end of the building.

Art Kohn with Virginia Beach Fire says first responders had to do at least four rescues from the building, two of them were from a balcony.

Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and both went to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

At least 60 firefighters responded to the call.

Officials say all of the building’s residents escaped uninjured, but this fire could very well have resulted in one or more fatalities.

The fire was marked under control at 8:24 a.m.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.