No winners means jackpot keeps growing for Powerball, Mega Millions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Winning the lottery would be a great way to ring in 2018!
Seems like a lot of people were feeling lucky last week, after ticket sales pushed the estimated Powerball jackpot to more than $390 million for Saturday night’s drawing.
But, there was no big winner.
The jackpot is now up to $440 million!
There were several smaller prize winners, according to CNN.
In case you missed it, the numbers are 28-36-41-51-58 and a Powerball of 24.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
Friday’s Mega Millions drawing also had no big winner.
That jackpot is now up to $343 million.
The next mega millions drawing is Tuesday.
