Newport News dementia patient has been found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they have located Gerald Adams at Faith Deliverance Church on Roanoke Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 81-year-old Adams was last seen by family at his home in the 700 block of James Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday. He was reported missing at 11:30 p.m.

Adams is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair and a thick gray beard. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a multi-colored flannel shirt, a teal-colored coat and black bedroom slippers.

He has a history of wandering away from home, including three times in the past week. The last time he went missing, he was found at the Walmart near Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

Search efforts by police have been unsuccessful, and they say he may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adams is urged to contact police.

Newport News does participate in the Project Lifesaver (Home Safe) program, which helps track family members who are prone to wandering away from home. The service is free for eligible Newport News residents. To learn more about Project Lifesaver, click here.

