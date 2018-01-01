Missing retired military dog from Portsmouth dies after being hit by car

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The missing retired war dog from Portsmouth was found deceased off the Pughsville exit after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

Darja, a 4-year-old retired explosive detection dog, went missing from the Shea Terrace Neighborhood on Dec. 2.

Darja’s owner, Frankie Rivas announced on Facebook that Darja was hit by vehicle and did not look like she suffered.

