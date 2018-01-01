Homeless man found frozen to death on front porch of West Virginia home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was found frozen on the front porch of a home on Charleston’s West Side, according to the city’s Chief of Police, Steve Cooper.

Police were called to the scene, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue just before noon on December 31.

Neighbors said they saw the man purchasing liquor Saturday. The unidentified man, according to police, was homeless.

No word on how long the man had been on the porch before the 911 call came in. His name has not been released.

Investigators do not believe foul play is involved.

