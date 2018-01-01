Ex-Twitter employee who deactivated President Trump’s account reveals himself

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was responsible for deactivating President Donald Trump’s Twitter account for 11 minutes earlier this month has been identified as Bahtiyar Duysak.

The 20-something-year-old spoke with TechCrunch is his hometown in Germany after tech news site tracked him down.

Duysak said that deactivating the President’s Twitter account on his last day was a “mistake” and he never thought the account would actually get deactivated.

Duysak, who was assigned to customer support, said he had received an alert that someone reported Trump’s account.

He decided to begin the process to deactivate the account, then closed his computer and left the building, according to TechCrunch.

Duysak said it wasn’t until hours later a woman asked him about it. He then opened the news and realized what he did.

The President’s Twitter account was reactivated 11 minutes later, but not before the world took notice.

Duysak was hailed a hero by some and called a ‘rogue employee’ by the President himself.

It also prompted Twitter to conduct a full internal review.

