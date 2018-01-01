Driver killed in New Year’s Eve Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WRIC) – One person is dead after a car crash in Prince George County late on New Year’s Eve.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on West Quaker Road. Police said the vehicle crashed into an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting the driver. That driver, 38-year-old Jason Lee Bennett, was found dead in a field a short distance away.

Police continue to investigate the crash, but believe alcohol was a factor.

