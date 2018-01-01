Dog found freezing and injured in Church Hill finds forever home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dog that was found freezing with injuries in December in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood has now been adopted by a new family.

Richmond Animal Care and Control reported Monday that Penelope now has a forever home.

A Richmond Police Department officer found Penelope on North 33rd Street and transported her to Virginia Veterinary Center where a team stopped her hypothermia and worked to bring her back to health.

Anyone with information about her condition is still asked to call the RACC anonymously at (804) 646-5573 or send them a personal message on their Facebook page.

