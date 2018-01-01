Chester family is without a home after New Years Day fire

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been hospitalized, and three people are displaced, after a house fire in Chester.

Fire crews responded to a home on Old Lane near Hopkins Road just after 5 a.m. Monday morning. All lanes of Hopkins Road have been closed.

Chesterfield County fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story of the house.

Three adults were home at the time. One person was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. The homeowner reported smelling something burning, and the smoke detector went off.

The residents will be staying with family.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante is on scene working to get more information now.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.