Cold temps take a toll on your car

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In these frigid temperatures, before you hit the road or maybe return to work after the long holiday weekend experts say it is a good idea to get under the hood of your car.

“See how that battery terminal is loose, that could actually cause a no start condition,” says Jerry Jacobson, owner of One Stop Auto repair in Chesterfield.

The bitter cold weather has been driving up business for the mechanic.

We’re seeing batteries, we’re seeing alternators, cooling systems that are leaking,” says Jacobson.

Jacobson says the cold can cause your battery to lose strength, leaving you with a car that won’t start.

He says it’s important to give that battery a good check.

“Making sure there’s not a science project going on with your battery terminals.” If it is corroded Jacobson suggests, “Baking soda and water you can use in order to clean that off.”

You also want to check your car fluids.

“Check your oil, check your anti-freeze level, check your power steering, your brake fluid level,” says Jacobson.

For about $10 to $12 you can buy an anti-freeze and coolant tester so you can prevent freeze ups.

The cold temperatures can also take a toll on your tires.

“We get a lot of people every day who say my tire light is on, my tpms light is on.” Tires with the cold weather will actually lose air,” says Jacobson.

He suggests making it a habit to check your tires every other time you stop to get gas.

Inside the driver’s side door jam, you can find a guide for the proper weight and size of your tires.

Care and maintenance is the key to keep you safe and getting you to your destination this winter.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.