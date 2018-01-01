About 25 customers affected by south Richmond water main break

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works is working to repair a water main break that happened in the 5400 block of Germain Road in the city’s south side.

A DPU employee said that about 25 customers were impacted by the break.

The whole block is currently closed to traffic while crews work to make repairs.

The specific cause of the break is not known at this time, but crews are also on the way to the 1800 block of Maury Street for a report of another water main break.

