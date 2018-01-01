1 dead, & at least 1 other injured in crash in Richmond’s north side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead and at least one other person is in the hospital after a crash that happened on Richmond Henrico Turnpike in Richmond’s northside Monday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police would not say how many people were in the car but said that in addition to a woman who was found dead at the scene, at least one other was taken to the hospital.

Richmond Police were unable to say the condition of the person or people who were hospitalized.

The incident happened near the intersection with Dove Street. No other vehicles were involved.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

