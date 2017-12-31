All lanes open after truck fire delays traffic on southbound I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A truck became fully engulfed in flames on southbound Interstate 95, one mile south of the Boulevard exit Sunday, according to Virginia’s Department of Transportation. Southbound lanes were closed off while fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

All lanes have since reopened, according to VDOT.

The blaze caused a mile and a half backup and commuters were advised to seek alternate routes.

