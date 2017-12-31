Police investigate crash on Route 460 in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating an overnight crash on Route 460 in Dinwiddie County.

Officers tell 8News the driver ran off the road on Cox Road near Hobbs Mill Road and crashed in the woods.

Investigators have not commented on the condition of the driver, 8News is expecting to receive an update on the investigation Sunday morning.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.