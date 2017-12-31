Petersburg man killed in Hopewell on New Year’s Eve

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are investigating a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting.

It happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. Police say they responded to a call of an escalating argument between two people.

When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds in the middle of the street. He was transported to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment, but died at the hospital.

Hopewell Police have identified the victim has Zachery Pasker, 20, from Petersburg.

Anyone with information should contact Hopewell Police.

