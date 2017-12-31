Petersburg business owners coping with boil water notice

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) -Business owners and residents living near a water main break in downtown Petersburg hope things get back to normal before New Year’s Eve celebrations take place.

Parts of the city of Petersburg remains under a boil water notice while crews repair the leak.

Most of the intersection between Bollingbrook and West Old Streets remained closed Saturday, the same area where the water main break occurred overnight Friday.

Rigo Verto, owner of Andrade’s International Restaurant said his business is taking a hit from the boil water notice.

“It’s stressful but things happen,” Verto said.

He found himself making a tough decision of closing the restaurant for a few days when he ran out of water while closing late Thursday night.

“Right now we’re going to keep the business closed until this [boil water notice] goes away,” Verto said. “We’re going to be open next Wednesday.”

Just a block away from Andrade’s International Restaurant, business partners Henry Dudley and Cesare Evola celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant the City Table.

Dudley said the boil water notice isn’t stopping them from hosting their New Year’s Eve event.

“We got ahead of it, we jumped ahead of it and we did the things to make sure we’re going to open this building on time, whatever may have happened,” Dudley said.

A Petersburg city representative said the leak is contained as of Saturday, December 30. The repair will be completed by Sunday.

The boil water notice is still in effect.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.