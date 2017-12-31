Missing woman sought in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Authorities are looking for a missing 31-year-old woman last seen leaving her home around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of King Street Friday, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Molly Meghan Miller is described as a white female, 5’8″ tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Police add the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlottesville Police at (434) 970-3985 or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

