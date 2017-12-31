Henrico man is without a home after overnight fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man is without a home after an early morning fire.

Everyone inside the home on North Elm Street was able to escape safely, according to authorities. Henrico Fire crews say they quickly put out the blaze just after midnight on Sunday morning.

The fire has forced one man out of his home, and the Red Cross will assist him in finding temporary shelter.

The Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.