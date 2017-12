WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Sunday night, according to James City County officials.

Busch Gardens was open at the time for their annual Christmastown event, according to their website.

Witnesses say the fire began during the amusement park’s special fireworks celebration.

