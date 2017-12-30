Richmond firefighters battle two-story house fire; two people displaced

Richmond County, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are displaced following a house fire in the 100 block of E. 24th St. near Peyton Ave.
The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. Saturday and involves a two-story home, according to an official with the city’s fire department.
Heavy fire in the walls and floor were reported, with smoke still visible.
Richmond Fire battalion commander said two people were displaced as a result of the fire. The residents had two pets and one is still missing.
No one was home when the fire occurred, the fire department added.
There are no known injuries at this time.
____
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.