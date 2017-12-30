Richmond firefighters battle two-story house fire; two people displaced

Richmond County, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are displaced following a house fire in the 100 block of E. 24th St. near Peyton Ave.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. Saturday and involves a two-story home, according to an official with the city’s fire department.

Heavy fire in the walls and floor were reported, with smoke still visible.

Richmond Fire crews responding to a house fire on E. 34th Street. Smoke is still coming from inside the home. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/PuKDhWes3l — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) December 30, 2017

Richmond Fire battalion commander said two people were displaced as a result of the fire. The residents had two pets and one is still missing.

No one was home when the fire occurred, the fire department added.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Working fire- 100 block of E 34th St. companies on scene with heavy fire in walls and floor of 2 story dwelling. Multiples handlines in service. Batt 4 has the command. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) December 30, 2017