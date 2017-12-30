Police: Husband who shot wife during argument arrested

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who shot his wife during an argument Saturday is in custody, according to Prince George County Police.

The domestic-related shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of Robert E. Lee Drive Saturday, the department said in a release. Arriving officers found the victim, Valerie Letitia Spencer, inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.

The suspect, who police identified as 55-year-old Steven Ray Spencer, was located and arrested on scene.

The victim was transported by helicopter to the VCU Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Spencer is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

