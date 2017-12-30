Missing hunter found safe after seven hours in sub-freezing temperatures

KIND AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A 70-year-old man is home safe after getting lost while hunting in King and Queen County.

The King and Queen County Department of Emergency Services says the man, whose identity has not been released, was reported missing around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

More than 70 first responders and volunteers from the County and around the Commonwealth participated in the search of a wooded area off Lombardy Road.

A Virginia State Police Aviation Unit noticed a campfire, alerted a ground crew, and first responders located the missing man around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Department of Emergency Services says he was alert and in good-condition when he was found, though he was evaluated by an ambulance upon rescue.

King and Queen County Emergency Services Coordinator Greg Hunter says it was the man’s preparedness with layers of clothing that protected him from the elements.

“He was able to identify he was lost and was able to pick up a location to set up a temporary camp and start a warming fire,” said Hunter in a press release.

