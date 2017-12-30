Man struck and killed crossing West Broad Street

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car trying to cross West Broad Street.

Police said the man was travelling west on Broad street when he was hit near the intersection of Byrd Ave.

The driver of the car stopped at crash, police say alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash.

The victim transported to a local hospital, and later died from his injuries.

Henrico police crash team are still investigating.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.