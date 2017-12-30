Guns stolen from Spotsylvania firearm store during burglary

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Deputies in Spotsylvania responded to High Velocity Arms Saturday for a reported commercial burglary.

Responding Deputies learned that someone had smashed the front window of the business and gained entry inside the store.

Deputies and detectives worked together to process the scene for evidence. It was discovered that shortly after 3:00 Saturday morning, three subjects entered through the smashed door and then began smashing the locked display cabinets.

The subjects managed to grab several firearms before making a getaway.

Detectives are actively investigating this case and the Spotsylvania Sheriffs Office encourages anyone with information on this crime to contact (540)582-7115.

