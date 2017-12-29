WATCH! Soap bubble freezes over in the cold

OHIO (CNN) — Mother nature provides and unique and beautiful sight, as a soap bubble freezes in low temperatures.

The growing star you see you see isn’t a filter or special effect.

It’s actually sugar in the soap mix that creates a crystal-like appearance as the bubble freezes.

The woman who filmed this particular clip made the soap bubbles herself.

She took a cup of water and mixed in two tablespoons each of dish soap, corn syrup and regular sugar.

She says the syrup helps keep the bubble from bursting.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.