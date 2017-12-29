Victim in Christmas Day shooting dies at hospital; suspect arrested

Related Coverage Woman fighting for her life after being shot in head in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old Richmond woman has died from injuries she suffered in a Christmas Day shooting in South Richmond.

Candace B. Timberlake, 23, is accused of shooting Lanisha S. Cadore, of the 00 block of Dill Avenue, on Monday, December 25. Police said Cadore died at the hospital Friday.

Timberlake, of the 5000 block of Orcutt Lane, has been charged with aggravated assault. Based on several interviews conducted by Richmond detectives, police determined Cadore was minutes earlier in the 2300 block of East Tremont Court.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:35 p.m. Officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 7000 block of Forest Hill Avenue and found Cadore inside a vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries.She was rushed to the hospital and died Friday.

Additional charges are pending against Timberlake.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.