Sources: Chesterfield administrator to be next Richmond city auditor

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Sources tell 8News the next city auditor will be Lou Lassiter.

Lassiter comes from Chesterfield where he serves as the Deputy Administrator for Finance and Administration.

He replaces Umesh Dalal who resigned after allegations that he bullied his staff.

Lassiter will be appointed at a special council meeting scheduled for Jan. 3.

