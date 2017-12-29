Sheriff: Human hair found in feces of dogs in Goochland mauling death

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The necropsies for the two dogs that officials say mauled a 22-year-old woman to death in Goochland County earlier this month were completed this week.

Goochland County’s sheriff said the necropsies for Tonka and Pacman were completed on Wednesday and will be sent to a lab for further testing. The sheriff added that some human hair was found in the feces and that a lab will confirm whose hair it belonged to.

Bethany Stephens’ body was found in a wooded area of Goochland County on the night of Thursday, December 14. The following day, deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office declared the 22-year-old Glen Allen woman had been mauled to death by the two dogs during a walk.

The case has garnered national attention and the circumstances surrounding Stephens’ tragic death drew much speculation from friends who said there was ‘no way’ the two dogs turned on their owner.

