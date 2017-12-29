Richmond SWAT team holds training exercises at Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents near Chippenham Hospital may have been caught off guard Thursday by what sounded like gunfire but there was no need to worry. The SWAT team for Richmond Police held training exercises all day at the hospital.

Before going out on actual calls, there is a lot of training officers on the SWAT team have to go through.

“We try to never be stagnant with our training. We use our real world experience to enhance what we already do,” said Lieutenant Stephen McQuail with Richmond Police.

On Thursday, the SWAT team trained inside some of the buildings at the Chippenham Hospital.

“Our main mission is the preservation of life and we need to have facilities where we can practice what we do as a team, all our tactics, techniques and procedures,” McQuail said.

For their safety, we weren’t allowed to shoot the actual training but McQuail says the exercises are invaluable.

“We have to be prepared to handle all sorts of incidents, high risk warrants, barricades, hostages situations and unfortunately, since 9/11, terrorism type events,” McQuail said. “It allows us to actually have buildings we’re not used to using to practice our team movements.”

And the training exercises don’t just benefit the officers. The hospital says it helps them as well.

“Gives us a chance to work with them knowing what there techniques are going to be when they are actually coming to our facility for a real incident,” said Chippenham Hospital Emergency Management Coordinator Kenneth Smith.

Smith says it makes everyone there that much more safe.

“Not only patient safety, but our staff, and even the visitors coming in to the hospital is paramount,” Smith said.

He says the training allows them to see gaps in their emergency planning which helps them prepare for potential attacks.

“They’re happening more and more frequently, so the more opportunity we have to train with our partners in the community, the more advantageous it is for us,” Smith said.

The hospital says it will also hold training with the fire department in the future.

