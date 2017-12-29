Richmond SPCA: More than 3,000 pets find forever homes in 2017

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — More than 3,000 pets found forever homes in Richmond this year, setting a record for the city’s SPCA.

The Richmond SPCA has recorded 3,361 adoptions this year, according to Tabitha Frizzell Treloar, a spokesperson for the private humane organization. More than 350 pets were adopted during the month of December.

Beginning the year with just 218 pets in its care, the SPCA welcomed an additional 3,744 homeless animals throughout the course of the year, Treloar added. Most of the animals were from at-risk shelters.

About 85 percent of the pets were treated by the SPCA’s professional veterinary staff, or veterinary specialists with whom the Richmond SPCA partners, for an illness or injury prior to adoption.

The Richmond SPCA’s Robins-Starr Humane Center, located at 2519 Hermitage Road, will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Through December 31, all adult cat adoption fees are discounted by 50 percent as part of the organization’s Real Housecats of RVA promotion. For more details and information, please visit www.richmondspca.org/adopt.

