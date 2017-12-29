Richmond mother and kids without heat for a month

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother of two fears for her families’ safety after living without heat in Richmond’s Creighton Court development for a month.

As dangerously cold temperatures threaten to drop into the teens for New Year’s weekend, the mom with two young kids said her complaints have gone unanswered.

“I spent Christmas in the cold,” said the mother who did not want to be identified. “And it looks like I am going to be in the cold for New Years.”

Creighton Court is operated by the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority. According to a spokesperson with the RRHA, the complex is aware of the issue impacting several buildings, and issued the following statement:

“RRHA is in the process of procuring a contractor to make the necessary repairs to correct this issue. In the interim, all impacted households have been issued space heaters.”

The mother of two said portable space heaters are not enough, however. She believes the heaters are a hazard to her home and fears her apartment could catch on fire as a result.

The spokesperson added that the portable heaters offer minimal risk as “the heaters shut off if tipped over.”

To stay warm, she said she wears a winter hat. When its time for bed, the family has to dress up, wearing socks, thermals and pajama pants to stay warm. She said she has even used the oven to heat her home.

“When we had that snow for a few days I was in here freezing with my kids,” she said. “My kids kept complaining and telling me, mommy it’s cold.”

Congressman Donald McEachin said he reached out to the RRHA and the Department of Housing and Urban Authority for answers. His office was told by the RRHA that “there is only one person that can do the work,” adding that “they need approval from HUD to work with other contractors.”

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.