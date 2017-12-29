RIC sees record number of passengers in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport is reporting a record number of passenger traffic for the month of November.

The airport reports it saw 316,622 passengers this past November, besting the previous mark of 311,031 set in November 2007.

“Much as the economic news for the Richmond Region has been favorable, the Airport has consistently reported growth in activity,” Capital Region Airport Commission president and CEO Jon E. Mathiasen, AAE, said in a release. “We see continued strong demand for air travel, air carriers responding by increasing seat capacity at RIC, and – barring unforeseen hurdles – clear momentum heading into 2018.”

The passenger total represents a 5.1 percent increase in total passengers versus the same time period last year.

Delta led all airlines with 34.4 percent share of passengers carried, according to a release.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.