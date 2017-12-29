Police: Southside crash involved motorist chasing down their stolen vehicle; injuries reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a two-vehicle in the city’s southside area that involved a motorist chasing down their stolen vehicle, the department said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Decatur and 34th streets around 6 p.m., according to Capt. Wyatt, a spokesperson for Richmond Police Department. Police received calls that the incident involved an “individual following behind their stolen vehicle.”

The individual following their stolen vehicle ignored frequent requests by police to stop the pursuit, Wyatt added.

The crash occurred at the intersection when the stolen vehicle wrecked into another motor vehicle not involved in the pursuit, Wyatt said.

Following the crash, the Richmond Fire Department was called to extract two people from the damaged vehicles. Both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At the scene, the collision caused damage to pole with power lines, Wyatt said. Wires were “hanging low enough that Dominion Power was called to access the damage and replace the pole.”

The intersection is closed off to all traffic as officials with Dominion Power work on pole repairs.

The investigation is ongoing, Wyatt said.

