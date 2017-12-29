No injuries reported after car runs off Forest Hill Avenue, strikes tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police are investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on Forest Hill Avenue at Professional Road.
Lt Don Story, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Police, tweeted that a vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
The driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence, Story added.
