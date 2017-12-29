No injuries reported after car runs off Forest Hill Avenue, strikes tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police are investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Forest Hill Avenue at Professional Road.

Lt Don Story, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Police, tweeted that a vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence, Story added.

Chesterfield officers are investigating a crash that occurred around 2:07 a.m. on Forest Hill Ave at Professional Rd. Single vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. No injuries. One in custody for DUI. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/HOOyErafrd — Lt. Don Story (@LtDonStory) December 29, 2017

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.