Henrico police: Be wary of jury duty, tax scams

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police is warning residents to be extra wary of scams as tax season approaches, as well as jury duty scams.

Henrico police say they have received numerous reports of callers portraying themselves as a court official or member of law enforcement, and even using names of current Henrico County officials. The caller notifies you warrants have been issued for your arrest because you missed grand jury or jury duty. The caller then advises the only way to remedy this matter is by obtaining pre-paid money cards and giving them the numbers from the cards.

As personal income taxes are being filed and tax returns received, there is also a notable increase of scams during the first half of each year. Henrico police say that as with the jury duty scam, fraudsters portray themselves as a government official, notify you of delinquent fines, then waive a portion of the fine if you obtain pre-paid money cards and give them the numbers from the cards.

Henrico police say to never give away personal or financial information to unverified sources and never purchase pre-paid money cards when receiving telephone calls, text messages and emails such as these. Police also encourages those who care for senior-citizens to share this information with them, as they can be particularly vulnerable to these scams.

For additional information and resources about these and other common scams, visit here.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.