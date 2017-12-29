Early morning water main break disrupting service in Petersburg’s Old Town

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents might wake up Friday morning to low water pressure or even no water.

This is due to a water main break in between Bollingbrook Street and West Old Street.

City officials told 8News the break is expected to be fixed by noon. No boil water advisory is needed once it’s fixed.

Crews expect to get the water working by the time businesses open up this morning.

