Disabled woman living without heat in her Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) -As temperatures dip into the teens this weekend, a disabled Petersburg woman is living without heat.

56-year-old Stephanie Dabney resorts to wearing outdoor clothing inside her home just to stay warm.

The double amputee and heart patient found out her furnace stopped working when her medical aide dropped her off from her dialysis appointment on December 13.

“It is really against regulations for me to be in such a cold environment,” Dabney said.

Dabney made a claim with American Home Shield, a company she pays $50 a month for furnace warranty coverage.

“I want them to get my furnace that I have paid into for the last six years,” she said.

8News reached out to American Home Shield for comment.

It took an hour for a representative to provide the following response: “Because you’re a reporter, I’m not allowed to give you any information.”

Dabney said she’s placed calls to the company everyday since finding out her furnace was damaged and each time she gets a different response.

“They are a joke,” Dabney said.

She’s hoping American Home Shield finds some compassion as an arctic blast makes its way to Central Virginia.

“How would you feel if your mother was in a home like this?” Dabney said.

Dabney uses space heaters to keep her home warm. She said it would cost up to $4000 to replace her furnace.

