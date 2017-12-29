Boil water advisory remains in effect for some Petersburg residents as water main break repairs continue

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break that occurred last week in Petersburg is still affecting city residents’ water.

The water main break occurred last Thursday, December 28, in between Bollingbrook and West Old streets.

City officials initially said a boil water advisory was not needed. But just after 10 a.m. Friday, city officials announced that a boil water notice was indeed in effect for those in the area of the intersection of Bank and Adams streets, north to the river and west of Canel and Fleet streets. It was initially said to be affecting roughly 50 businesses and a little more than 200 residents.

“We are boiling the water and giving bottled water to our customers,” Vincenza Crapa, who owns Maria’s Old Town 21 restaurant, which sits just a few steps from the water main break.

When 8News caught up with her Friday afternoon, she still had yet to hear from the city about the advisory.

“I heard from other people there was an email going around. I checked my emails. I have no emails,” Crapa says. “But it has happened before that someone gets lost along the way. I’m just waiting for the city to get in touch with us and let us know what to do.”

Donnie Coldwell owns Local Vibe Cafe and was also unaware of an advisory.

“Unfortunately no one actually reaches out to us to tell us what’s going on,” says Coldwell. “My chef actually lets me know usually when there is something going on. Just so we have a heads up to make sure we’re being extra careful with anything.”

On Monday of this week, Deputy City Manager for Operations March Altman told 8News that old infrastructure is struggling with the cold temperatures.

“Once we identify where the problem is we go in to repair the leak,” he explained. “Because of the temperatures the pipe is brittle, it breaks again, we have to dig another hole and that continues.

“We dug down through asphalt, cobblestone then the trolley line track to get to the pipe. So if that trolley line track was installed in 1871, as we’ve been told, that pipe is underneath it. So it was installed before then. So we’re dealing with some significant age on our infrastructure.”

City officials said the advisory will be removed only when repairs are completed and the water is tested twice within 48 hours.

In the meantime, Petersburg Health Department and Petersburg Utilities Department are advising the affected businesses and residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes ss a safety precaution,.

If you cannot boil your tap water, click here for alternative methods.

