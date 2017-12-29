Board of Elections reschedules name draw for tied Virginia race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Board of Elections announced Friday that they will reconvene on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. to draw a winner for the House of Delegates 94th district.

Republican Del. David Yancey’s legal team sent a letter to the Board Friday morning encouraging them not to postpone the name draw any longer.

The Board of Elections postponed the random drawing to decide a winner for the 94th district on Wednesday after Democrat Shelly Simonds filed paperwork asking the judges to reconsider their latest recount decision.

Yancey’s attorney Trevor Stanley filed three motions in court Friday morning saying Simonds’ legal team has not presented any new evidence to challenge the decision made by a panel of three judges on Dec. 20.

Simonds won the initial recount by one vote on Dec ember 19. The next day, Yancey appealed a single, controversial ballot. The three-judge panel ruled in his favor, which brought this race to a tie.

Yancey’s team stated in their letter “drawing names is the only resort” and “this Board has an obligation to resolve this election as quickly as possible…”

_____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.