As jackpots climb, lottery players hoping to wake up a millionaire on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Lottery players in Virginia have three ways they could win big this holiday weekend: The ‘Mega Millions’ and ‘Powerball’ drawings, as well as the ‘Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.’

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $306 million on Friday while the Powerball — which will draw tomorrow — jackpot has grown to $384 million.

Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty said it’s unusual for players to see the two jackpots this high at the same time.

“Now, it did happen back in August,” Hagerty said. “But, of course, there’s no telling what’s going to happen. Perhaps in tonight’s drawing there may not be a Mega Millions jackpot winner in which case it would grow.”

The lump sums have area lotto players dreaming about what they would do if they started off the New Year a millionaire.

“I would retire, pay all my bills off and travel,” Charlotte Preston told 8News. “The most I’ve ever won at one time is 700 and something dollars.”

Hagerty said the last time a Virginian won the Mega Millions jackpot was back in July 2016.

DON’T FORGET! Both the Mega Millions (Friday) and Powerball (Saturday) drawings will air at 11 p.m. on 8News.

Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle winners will be announced on Monday.

