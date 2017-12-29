Adopt a Furry Friend: Jelly Bean

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Jelly Bean.

The 5-year-old female has been labeled as an “attention hog” by the Richmond SPCA‘s adoption staff.

Anne Goddard with the Richmond SPCA says Jelly Bean is very affectionate and sweet, and loves belly rubs. She isn’t a fan, though, of cats, so Goddard says she would do best in a home without them.

If you’re interested in adopting Jelly Bean, contact the Richmond SPCA’s adoption line at 804-521-1307. The adoption center will be closed on New Year’s Day.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.