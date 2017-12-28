Walmart reveals 2017’s most popular items sold online in every state

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Now that the holiday shopping season is over, Walmart.com has released its list of top sellers across the country in 2017 and some might surprise you.

Walmart.com says they used data from all its 2017 sales, looking at the top 25 most popular items purchased on their site in each state. Then they determined the most interesting top sellers.

Most interesting, popular item in Virginia? Coolers. We like to think Virginia Beach might have something to do with that.

School supplies were among the most popular online items in three states, including Maryland, Alabama and Illinois.

Non-alcoholic beverage items were popular in six states such as sparkling cider in Florida and protein powder in California.

Here’s a look at the rest of the states’ popular items:

Alabama: Crayons

Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze

Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls

Arkansas: Chocolate

California: Protein powder

Colorado: Peanut M&M’s

Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD

Delaware: Spiced jelly candy

Florida: Sparkling cider

Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs

Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll

Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection

Illinois: Erasers

Indiana: Instant coffee

Iowa: Water softening crystals

Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers

Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints

Louisiana: Root beer extract

Maine: Brownies

Maryland: Glue sticks

Massachusetts: Refrigerators

Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products

Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Mississippi: Oil-less fryer

Missouri: Life Savers

Montana: Madden NFL video games

Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder

Nevada: Dog treats

New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste

New Jersey: Pool salt

New Mexico: Cat food

New York: Cheerios

North Carolina: Mayonnaise

North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum

Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix

Oklahoma: BBQ sauce

Oregon: Humidifiers

Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers

Rhode Island: Christmas lights

South Carolina: Coin banks

South Dakota: Orange juice

Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs

Texas: TV wall mounts

Utah: Personal travel care kits

Vermont: Sweet canned corn

Virginia: Coolers

Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions

Washington State: Vanilla frosting

West Virginia: My Life As Dolls

Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat

Wyoming: Flannel shirts

