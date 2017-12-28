VSP: Suspect gets out of car, fires shots at officers on I-95 in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man was seriously injured after he got out of his car, fired shots at a deputy and a trooper, and then got back into his car and crashed Thursday morning, Virginia State Police told WJLA.

Police say the incident started at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when they received word to keep a lookout for a man traveling in an SUV who was being searched for as part of an investigation. When a state trooper and a Stafford County Deputy spotted the SUV on I-95 in Stafford County, they tried to pull the man over for a traffic stop, according to VSP, but when they did that the man pulled onto the shoulder, got out of his car and started shooting at them. VSP officials say one of the bullets hit the windshield of the trooper’s car.

According to officials, the man then got back into his car, kept driving and then crashed, overturning in his car, near mile marker 142.

Police say the officers were not injured in the incident but the suspect has suffered serious injuries.

