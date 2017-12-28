There’s a new party coming to a new venue in RVA this NYE

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Still don’t know what you’re doing for New Year’s Eve? Or maybe you had tickets to the Kool & The Gang’s show that was canceled? Well, there’s a new party in town this New Year’s Eve.

The massive glass-enclosed new addition to Main Street Station will be the spot for counting down the New Year in style. The venue will be the location for a black tie, James Bond-themed casino night.

“Black Jack, of course, Roulette tables, Craps table, we’re also going to be playing poker,” explained Henry Jackson, the event’s project manager.

That’s not all: With a ticket, the night also includes a DJ, dancing, aerialists and a fashion show.

“We’re going to run our red carpet and our runway, and our fashion show is going to be right here in the middle of the train station,”Jackson said.

Andres Aquino, the producer of Couture Fashion Week in New York, will be putting on the show.

“New fabrics new designs that are going to be displayed,” Jackson added.

It’s a big get for RVA, according to Jeannie Welliver with Richmond’s economic development.

“The facility itself is drawing him to Richmond,” she explained. “To bring his Couture fashion show to Richmond, Virginia is something we have never been able to attract.”

And if you think you have what it takes to strut down a catwalk, Aquino is looking for local models.

That call for models is happening Saturday, December 30th from 4pm until 8pm at Main Street Station. Click here for details.

Tickets, which start at $60, are still available. Click here to secure yours.

Proceeds of the event benefit Single Mothers United, a group dedicated to helping mothers who are emotionally and financially stressed.

“This is the grandest event space on I-95 and this will be our first New Year’s Eve, so it really exciting,” Welliver said.

