RPD conducting SWAT Team training exercise near Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t be alarmed if you notice heavy police activity near Chippenham Hospital on Thursday: The Richmond Police Department’s SWAT Team will be conducting a training exercise at the medical office buildings behind the hospital.

The exercise begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be completed by 3 p.m.

The area that will be utilized will be marked off with police tape and signage. SWAT teams will also be using simunition, which could produce ‘popping’ and other loud noises in the surrounding area.

