Police: Suspect who shot at officers on I-95 was wanted for murdering woman

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities say the man who got out of his car on I-95, fired shots at a deputy and a trooper, then got back into his car and crashed Thursday was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Stafford County earlier today.

Virginia State Police told WJLA that the incident started at around 11:30 a.m. when they received word to keep a lookout for a man traveling in an SUV who was being searched for as part of an investigation. When a state trooper and a Stafford County deputy spotted the SUV on I-95 in Stafford County, they tried to pull the man over for a traffic stop, according to VSP, but when they did that, the man pulled onto the shoulder, got out of his car and started shooting at them. VSP officials say one of the bullets hit the windshield of the trooper’s car.

According to officials, the man then got back into his car, kept driving and then crashed, overturning in his car near mile marker 142.

Police say the officers were not injured in the incident but the suspect was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

All northbound lanes are closed as police continue their investigation. The backup is currently 13 miles. One southbound lane is also closed.

