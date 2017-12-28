Police: Suspect stole fire station’s money in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a suspect who took a Virginia Beach Fire Department company’s money bag earlier this month.

Virginia Beach police say firefighters from Station 7 were shopping at a Walmart on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Independence Boulevard on Dec. 2.

The firefighters were getting groceries for their evening meal at the time, according to fire department spokesman Art Kohn.

Kohn says the firefighters got a call for a fire and left the store — accidentally leaving the money bag in the cart.

“We don’t believe that this individual was targeting us deliberately, and we don’t think that he set out to rob first responders that day. It was a crime of opportunity.”

A man spotted on surveillance cameras was walking into the store about a minute after the firefighters left, grabbed the money bag and walked out a short time later.

Virginia Beach Police say the money contained $600 in cash. The money belonged to the firefighters and not the city, according to Kohn. Each company collects money from their shift members for groceries.

Kohn says the money bag was clearly labeled with “VBFD Station 7.”

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man or know anything about this incident.

