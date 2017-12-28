Overby-Sheppard Elementary teacher ‘thrilled’ to return to new-look building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overby-Sheppard Elementary School has a new look. After six months of renovations, the building is finished, and now preparations are underway for students to return January 3.

While school is out for winter, volunteers — many of them teachers, faculty and staff — were on sight Thursday getting ready for those students to walk through the doors next week. Volunteers will continue unpacking supplies and furniture through this weekend.

“Yesterday I had seven helpers and they were here opening boxes and helping me to set up and I’m so excited,” Joan Hendricks, who’s been teaching kindergarten for 40 years, said. “I’m excited about the lights, the light switches, the thermostats that are in the room.”

She’s been anxiously awaiting the renovations for six months. In the meantime, she’s been teaching class three miles away at Clark Springs Elementary.

“So it’s gonna be exciting, just like the very first day of school in September,” she said. “So we’re starting over again.”

Hendricks said the old building had an open concept, with only partial walls and little control over each individual classroom.

Even the smallest things, like a reading corner and a math center, bring joy to her new — and larger — space.

“it is a big deal for me,” she said. “I’m so excited, yes indeed just thrilled.”

Unpacking and setup continue at the school where volunteers are needed through Saturday.

